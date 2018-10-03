VIVO announces C$5M strategic investment and supply agreement with Westleaf

VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF +1.1% ) announced that it has made a C$5M strategic investment in Westleaf Cannabis Inc. which is intended to be used by Westleaf to advance the roll out of their cannabis retail operations across Canada.

VIVO invested C$5M in exchange for 5,882,353 units of Westleaf, consisting of one Westleaf common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at a price of C$0.85 per unit.

Westleaf entered into a multi-year supply agreement with VIVO under which VIVO will supply cannabis to Westleaf’s multiple retail locations, subject to regulatory approvals.