Altice Europe closes sale of Dominican towers business

Altice Europe (OTCPK:ATCEY) has closed on a deal to sell its telecom towers business in the Dominican Republic.

The company in July had reached a deal to sell Teletorres del Caribe (via its Altice Dominicana subsidiary) for enterprise value of $170M to Phoenix Tower International, a portfolio company of Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

As typical in such deals, Altice Dominicana entered a 20-year master agreement with the tower company for service.

Teletorres del Caribe comprises 1,039 sites.

Meanwhile, Altice says it's started a strategic review of its fiber infrastructure, including potential financial partnerships, to further speed up deployment.