Italy industry group sees 2019 GDP growth far below government forecast

Italy's economy is expected to grow by 0.9% from the prior forecast of 1.1% and almost half the 1.6% the Rome executive has said it will put in its three-year budget plan.

Confindustria also cut its 2018 GDP forecast growth to 1.1% from the 1.3% it had estimated in June.

The group said its downward revision was linked to the changes in US trade policy and to turbulence in emerging economies such as Turkey and Argentina, as well as the end of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing and the rise in Italian bond yields.

Source: Investing.com