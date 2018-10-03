Companies are guiding down analysts' earnings estimates: Bloomberg

The number of S&P 500 companies saying profits won't reach analyst estimates outnumbered those predicting they'll beat them by a ratio of 8-to-1 in Q3, the most since Bloomberg started compiling such data in 2010. There are several explanations for the increase in earnings estimate pessimism:

Analysts, after seeing their estimates trounced in the first half of the year, raised estimates to unrealistic levels. Companies are making room to make sure that they beat estimates by at least a penny. Rising costs and weaker overseas demand may slow earnings growth in the future.