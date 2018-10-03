Companies are guiding down analysts' earnings estimates: Bloomberg

The number of S&P 500 companies saying profits won't reach analyst estimates outnumbered those predicting they'll beat them by a ratio of 8-to-1 in Q3, the most since Bloomberg started compiling such data in 2010.
There are several explanations for the increase in earnings estimate pessimism:
Analysts, after seeing their estimates trounced in the first half of the year, raised estimates to unrealistic levels.
Companies are making room to make sure that they beat estimates by at least a penny.
Rising costs and weaker overseas demand may slow earnings growth in the future.
For Q2, over 80% of S&P companies earned more than analysts expected, a record level. That pace of beating estimates isn't likely to continue, according to Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA.
“You’re going to go to a slower trajectory,” said Keon. “You’ll see the second quarter will turn out to be the peak in terms of growth rates.”
Previously: AMAT -3.5% on Q3 report with downside guide, near-term customer spend warning (Aug. 16)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox