Lockheed Martin shows off lunar lander concept

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.5% ) unveiled its new lunar lander concept today at an event at the International Astronautical Congress in Germany.

The company displayed how the reusable lander aligns with NASA's lunar Gateway and future Mars missions.

The initial configuration from Lockheed is for a lander that would accommodate a crew of four and 2K lbs. of cargo payload on the surface for up to two weeks before returning to the Gateway without refueling on the surface. Lockheed says the lander could be used to establish a surface base, deliver scientific or commercial cargo, and conduct extraordinary exploration of the Moon.

Source: Press Release