3D stocks moving on light news

3D stocks on the move after a few bits of news including yesterday’s Voxeljet (VJET +1.5% ) announcement that it will deliver up to five VJET X printers in the next two years to a German automaker, the first commercialization of those complex sand core printers.

Voxeljet install two printers in 2019 and the project could potentially call for the delivery of multiple units in the low double-digit range over a five-year period.

Today, 3D Systems (DDD +4.3% ) announces that it will release Q3 results after hours on October 30.