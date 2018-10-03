Italy 5G auction wraps, doubling expected sale prices

European telecoms are seeing generally calm trading after an auction of 5G airwaves in Italy drew more than twice its expected target price.

After more than two weeks of bidding, the auction drew €6.55B -- about $7.6B.

The mid-band 3.7 GHz band alone drew €4.35B in bidding.

Telecom Italia (TI +0.4% ) bought the most spectrum, ahead of Wind Tre (CKHUY -1% ) and Iliad (OTCPK:ILIAY). But Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is making the biggest move in U.S. trading, up 1% .