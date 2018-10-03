EQT does not see court order holding up Mountain Valley completion date

EQT Corp. (EQT +1% ) says it still expects to finish the Mountain Valley pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia in Q4 2019 despite yesterday's federal appeals court decision to vacate a federal permit for the project.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the Clean Water Act Section 404 stream and wetland crossing permit, called the Nationwide 12 permit, issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

EQT says the ruling affects steam and wetland crossings along ~160 miles of the pipeline route in West Virginia and is “evaluating options to understand its ability to continue with construction activities that do not include stream and wetland crossings along this portion of the route.”