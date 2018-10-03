Hi-Crush downgraded at Credit Suisse, Johnson Rice

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP -2% ) is lower after Credit Suisse downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform and Johnson Rice cut shares to Hold from Accumulate.

Credit Suisse analyst Jim Wicklund says the weakness that has rippled through the frac sand subsector since August came sooner than he expected, and the ferocity of price competition, based on commentary from the sand companies in addition to their oilfield services and E&P customers, also is greater than expected.

Johnson Rice's Martin Malloy also downgrades shares and reduces estimates to reflect lower expected contribution margin per ton.