Marathon Petroleum +3% as Barclays calls Top Pick in refining sector

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +3% ) moves sharply higher after Barclays reinstates coverage with an Overweight rating and $125 price target, and names the stock as its Top Pick in the refining sector, replacing PBF Energy (PBF +4% ).

With its refining geographic reach spanning coast to coast and consisting of sufficient critical mass in each operating region, MPC is well positioned to benefit whenever a bottleneck is developed, says Barclays analyst Paul Cheng.

Barclays believes successful refiners of the future must have the flexibility and capability to take advantage of the U.S.'s increasingly complex and volatile crude differential dynamics as well as the rapidly evolving global crude oil and refined product import and export markets, meaning scale increasingly will become a key differentiator.