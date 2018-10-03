Holiday retail sales forecast to rise 4.3% to 4.8%

The National Retail Federation issues its forecast for 2018 holiday sales.

The NRF expects a 4.3% to 4.8% increase in retail sales to $717B to $721B during the crucial two-month period.

The expected pace is higher than the 3.9% average annual rise for the last five years, but below the 5.3% jump from a year ago.

NRF summary: "Thanks to a healthy economy and strong consumer confidence, we believe that this holiday season will continue to reflect the growth we’ve seen over the past year. While there is concern about the impacts of an escalating trade war, we are optimistic that the pace of economic activity will continue to increase through the end of the year."

Larger retail stocks: AMZN, TGT, WMT, COST, GPS, M, TJX, BBY, DG, DLTR, KSS, JWN.

Retail ETFS: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, IYC, EMTY, SCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, UGE, SZK, FTXD, JHMC.