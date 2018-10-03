Targa Resources on the rise as Barclays upgrades

Targa Resources (TRGP +2.5% ) is higher after Barclays upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight and raises its price target to $65 from $54, saying the company's footprint is poised to benefit from various constraints across the midstream value chain while the firm's higher price deck for natural gas liquids also has raised EBITDA estimates, more than offsetting the negative impact from deteriorating realizations on the gas side.

While the industry is generally tight fractionation as a whole, Barclays' Christine Cho thinks TRGP has the "wherewithal to take advantage of short-term fractionation rates," especially in 2019 when it will bring on one of the only two facilities scheduled for next year.

Cho also believes the export facility is full, which she says should bode well for short-term rates and the extension of TRGP's longer-term contracts.