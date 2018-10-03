Eidos' AG10 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for transthyretin amyloidosis

The FDA designates Eidos Therapeutics' (EIDX -0.8% ) lead candidate AG10 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis.

AG10 is an orally administered small molecule designed to stabilize TTR, a protein that transports the thyroid hormone thyroxine (T4). TTR misfolding and aggregation causes amyloidosis, the abnormal buildup of amyloid in the body.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Previously: Eidos Therapeutics commences mid-stage study of lead drug in ATTR (May 3)