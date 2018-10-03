Fed's Brainard talks about forging a faster payment system

Call it an attempt to help the Fed's interbank payment system catch up with our phone payment apps.

In an effort to update the clunky behind-the-scenes interbank settlement system, the Federal Reserve today is seeking comment on potential steps to support real-time gross settlement, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech at the Fed Payments Improvement Community Forum in Chicago.

"While we are seeing a growing demand for payments to be as instantaneous as the apps on our smartphones, in reality, under the hood, these payments currently rely on a patchwork of systems that can result in inefficiencies and delays, as well as uneven access," Brainard said.

The move toward real-time gross settlement aims to lower risk, increase safety, and accelerate payments compared with the deferred settlement system used under the current automated clearinghouse system.

"The capability to finalize interbank settlement before funds are made available to the recipient would avoid an undesirable buildup of risk in the system," he said.

Banks and technology providers of all sizes, Brainard says, may be able to develop new services or enhance existing services by capitalizing on the newer underlying interbank settlement infrastructure.

"This could ultimately benefit all consumers by lowering costs, increasing choice, and improving quality," he said.

Also the central bank is seeking comment on whether it should consider developing "a liquidity management tool that would operate 24/7 in support of services for real-time interbank settlement of faster payments."

