Bumble launching in India to take on Tinder

Match Group (MTCH +1.7%) business and legal rival Bumble plans to launch in India with the app coming in the late fall, which means time is ticking.
Bumble says it has built up a team in the region over the past nine months.
Match’s Tinder is already established in India and is the highest-grossing Android app, according to App Annie. Tinder is testing a feature there that gives women more control over communication, which is Bumble’s focus.
