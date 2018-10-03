In test for GDPR, Ireland opens probe into Facebook security issue

Ireland's data regulator has opened an investigation into the recent Facebook (FB +1.6% ) data-security issue that affected 50M accounts.

The Irish Data Protection Commission's probe will examine whether Facebook is complying with Europe's tougher new General Data Protection Regulation.

That's a move that could be the first major test of GDPR.

Earlier this week, the commission said the number of EU accounts potentially affected were less than 5M.

