FERC authorizes expansion of Kinder Morgan nat gas pipeline to Mexico

Kinder Morgan's (KMI +0.8% ) planned expansion of its Sierrita pipeline exporting natural gas to Mexico from Arizona is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which says the project "will promote national economic policy."

The 60-mile Sierrita pipeline currently moves as much as 200K dth/day into markets in northwest Mexico, which would rise to nearly 323K dth/day after the expansion.

Sierrita interconnects with an existing gas pipeline in Mexico owned by IEnova and "provides transportation service to growing markets in northwest Mexico," KMI says.

