Crude oil maintains upward march despite largest U.S. build in 19 months

Crude oil prices rallied despite U.S. government data which revealed the biggest weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles since March 2017 amid ongoing concerns about falling Iranian supply.

November WTI crude climbed 1.6% to settle at $76.41/bbl after tumbling to lows of the day of $74.30 immediately after the supply data, while Brent surged as much as 2.3% to a four-year high $86.74/bbl before paring gains to settle at $86.29.

“While falling Iranian exports have been a bullish factor for the market, this has been exacerbated by the perception that OPEC-plus have not done enough to compensate for Iranian losses,” says ING's Warren Patterson.

Signalling a further deterioration of relations, the U.S. today announced it had terminated a 1955 treaty of friendship with Iran.

Oil's upward march came despite the Energy Information Administration report that showed domestic crude supplies surged by 8M barrels; analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had forecast a rise of 2.76M barrels, and the API yesterday reported a rise of 907K barrels in crude stockpiles.

