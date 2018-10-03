Amazon workers losing bonuses, stock awards in wage increase

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouse workers are losing monthly bonuses and stock awards after the minimum wage increase.

A report in The Guardian suggests that the change could cause some long-term employees to make less money over time. Amazon tells CNBC that the wage increase “more than compensates” for the benefit loss.

Amazon statement: “We can confirm that all hourly Operations and Customer Service employees will see an increase in their total compensation as a result of this announcement. In addition, because it’s no longer incentive-based, the compensation will be more immediate and predictable.”

Affected workers will be able to review the new pay structure and voice any concerns.

Amazon had already disclosed that it was doing away with its stock awards program as part of the wage increase but hadn’t mentioned the loss of bonuses.

