Platts: Exxon reveals mutually compatible 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel blends

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4% ) says its range of new 0.5% sulfur marine fuel blends will be compatible with each other, alleviating one of the shipping industry's biggest concerns about compliance with tighter sulfur limits in 2020, Platts reports.

With XOM saying it has produced compatible fuels to be available at ports across Europe and Asia - details on the Americas are not yet announced - also has the potential to make the fuels more attractive than other 0.5% sulfur blends, which could mean shipowners would be willing to pay a premium for XOM's products.

When the International Maritime Organization's global bunker sulfur limit drops to 0.5% from 3.5% at the start of 2020, most of the world's shipowners are expected to comply by switching from high sulfur fuel oil to new 0.5% sulfur blends being developed by refiners, but few details have emerged about the new fuels, prompting concerns about their compatibility.