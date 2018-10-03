Cloudera soars on Hortonworks merger

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) will merge in an all-stock merger. Cloudera shareholders will own about 60% of the equity of the combined company. Hortonworks stockholders will get 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each Hortonworks share owned.

The companies have a combined fully diluted equity value of $5.2B based on yesterday’s closing prices.

After the transaction closes in Q1, Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly will serve as CEO while Hortonworks CEO Rob Beardon will join the board of directors. Hortonworks COO Scott Davidson and Cloudera CFO Jim Frankola will continue in those roles.

Cloudera and Hortonworks will hold a joint call at 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

CLDR gains 13.6% aftermarket while $19.41.