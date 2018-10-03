Willdan to buy Lime Energy for $120M

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) agrees to acquire Lime Energy (NASDAQ:LIME) for $120M in cash.
WLDN estimates the purchase price equates to ~10x Lime’s anticipated 2018 adjusted EBITDA and anticipates Lime’s 2018 revenue will total $145M.
Lime designs and implements direct install energy efficiency programs for utilities that target energy savings for commercial customers.
WLDN also says it has launched a common stock offering of undisclosed size; it plans to use the proceeds to fund part of the Lime acquisition or for general corporate purposes if the deal is not completed.
