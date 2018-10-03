Janssen's once-daily darunavir-based pill for HIV-1 shows durable treatment effect in late-stage study

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EMERALD, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's SYMTUZA (darunavir 200 mg, cobicistat 150 mg, emtricitabine 200mg, and tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg; D/C/F/TAF) in treatment-naïve and certain virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1 infection showed a durable treatment effect. The results were presented at IDWeek in San Francisco.

91% (n=692/763) of virologically suppressed HIV-1-positive adults who switched to SYMTUZA from a multi-tablet regimen maintained high virologic suppression. There was also a low rate of virologic failure (1%), low rate of cumulative virologic rebound (3%) and no resistance development up to week 96.

SYMTUZA was approved in Europe in September 2017 and in the U.S. in July 2018.