Healthcare 

Janssen's once-daily darunavir-based pill for HIV-1 shows durable treatment effect in late-stage study

|By:, SA News Editor

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EMERALD, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's SYMTUZA (darunavir 200 mg, cobicistat 150 mg, emtricitabine 200mg, and tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg; D/C/F/TAF) in treatment-naïve and certain virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1 infection showed a durable treatment effect. The results were presented at IDWeek in San Francisco.

91% (n=692/763) of virologically suppressed HIV-1-positive adults who switched to SYMTUZA from a multi-tablet regimen maintained high virologic suppression. There was also a low rate of virologic failure (1%), low rate of cumulative virologic rebound (3%) and no resistance development up to week 96.

SYMTUZA was approved in Europe in September 2017 and in the U.S. in July 2018.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox