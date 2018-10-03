West Corporation acquires Ambassador

West Corporation (OTCPK:WEDXF) announced the acquisition of ZFERRAL, d.b.a. Ambassador, a cloud-based relationship marketing platform.

Ambassador empowers organizations to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth.

“As we continue to build out our Customer Experience Platform, which has historically focused on service elements of the customer lifecycle, the Ambassador platform will add customer acquisition, upsell and cross-sell solutions that enable our clients to accelerate the growth of their businesses,” said John Shlonsky, CEO and President of West Corporation.