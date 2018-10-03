Upwork closes its first day up 41%

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) closes its first day of trading up 41.2% to $21.18.

The company had set the price at $15/share, which allowed Upwork to raise at least $187.1M in the offering and an initial market value of $1.5B.

CEO Stephane Kasriel: “It’s the beginning of a new chapter. It’s a company that has been building a foundation for a long time. We think it’s the beginning of a very long run. We have a long way to go to get to the place where we can impact millions and millions. But we think that’s what’s needed.”

