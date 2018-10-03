Rudolph Tech -12% after lowering Q3 guidance

Rudolph Tech (NASDAQ:RTEC) revises its Q3 guidance to revenue of $59M to $61M (consensus: $65.1M) and EPS of $0.22 to $0.25 (consensus: $0.35).

CEO Michael Plisinsk comment: “It was a disappointing quarter as we experienced expansion delays from front-end metrology customers that totaled approximately $6M. One customer, a top-tier foundry, cancelled planned investments in their existing node and will focus on their next node, planned for 2019. In addition, one of our memory customers pushed out several tools into 2019 because of expansion delays at their facility in Taiwan.”

Rudolph will report Q3 results on November 1.