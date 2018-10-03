Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners acquires Birner Dental Management Services

Birner Dental Management Services (NASDAQ:BDMS) has been acquired by Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners LLC, a dental support organization dedicated to improving the delivery of dental services for dentists and their patients.

Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners will purchase all of the outstanding shares of Birner Dental Management for $10.62 in cash. Shareholders will also receive one Contingent Value Right per share of Birner, entitles shareholders additional $0.13 per share under certain circumstances following the closing of the transaction.

Birner Dental shareholders to receive total cash consideration of up to $10.75 per share, representing a 105% premium to closing share price of $5.25 on October 2, 2018.