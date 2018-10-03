Powell says Fed may raise interest rates above `neutral'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell repeats the Fed's intention to continue raising interest rates at a gradual pace that may push rates above the so-called "neutral rate," the point at which the rate neither helps nor hurts economic growth.

Powell commented on the economy at an event in Washington hosted by The Atlantic magazine and the Aspen Institute.

“We may go past neutral. But we’re a long way from neutral at this point, probably," he said.

Similar to his speech yesterday in Boston, he remarked how the U.S. is currently experiencing “a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances."

“There’s really no reason to think that this cycle can’t continue for quite some time," he added.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield gain 12 basis points to 3.185%. (TLT -1.7% ), (TBT +3.6% )

