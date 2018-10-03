Stocks cling to gains amid surging bond yields

Stocks finished with slim gains, pulling back in the afternoon from strong early gains as investors expressed concern over a surge in bond yields.

The Dow kept enough of its intraday gain to close at a new record high for the second day in a row, and the small-cap Russell 2000 finished +0.9% to undo some of the damage done earlier in the week.

Treasury yields marched higher after the latest monthly ADP employment report showed a much higher than expected 230K positions were added to private sector payrolls in September and the ISM Services Index hit a record high of 61.6%, strong indications of strong business activity in the service-providing sector of the economy.

Stocks were unable to maintain early gains as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield crossed a high-water mark dating back to July 2011 and closed 10 bps higher at 3.16%, while the more Fed-sensitive two-year yield jumped 6 bps to 2.86%.

The financial group (+0.8%), enjoying a boost from the higher Treasury yields, was among the top-performing S&P sectors along with energy (+0.8%), which benefited from the continued rise in crude oil; futures, as WTI jumped another 1.6% to a new four-year high $76.39/bbl.

On the downside, six of 11 S&P sectors finished in the red, with utilities (-1.2%), consumer staples (-1.1%) and real estate (-1%) the worst performers.