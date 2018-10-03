In win for Vedanta, Indian court stays state's land allotment cancellation

An Indian court today ordered an interim stay on the cancellation of land allotted for expansion of Vedanta's (NYSE:VEDL) south Indian copper smelter whose unit had been shut on environmental grounds.

The Tamil Nadu state government ordered a permanent closure of the plant, cancelled land allocated for expansion and disconnected power supply to the smelter in May following protests that turned violent, resulting in 13 deaths.

The local branch of the Madras High Court said "the impugned order [was] passed as a knee jerk reaction," in an order which provided interim relief to VEDL; the case will be heard again on Oct. 25.