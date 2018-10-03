Neuse arsenic levels safe after flooded Duke Energy coal ash ponds, N.C. says

North Carolina officials say water sampled from the Neuse River downstream from flooded coal ash ponds at Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) shuttered H.F. Lee coal plant show levels of arsenic and heavy metals well within state safety guidelines.

Environmental groups say the testing by the state's Department of Environmental Quality underestimates the environmental damage the ash spill caused by Hurricane Florence has done to the river, but the state report supports DUK's tests that also showed no significant impact on the quality of water in the river.

Critics say the state's samples were taken long after the flooding started, which may not show the peak for the spilled coal ash.