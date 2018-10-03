Sarepta slides in volatile trade after trial results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) gained initially postmarket after posting strong updated results from a gene therapy clinical trial, but has now given up those gains and traded down in volatile action.
All patients in the trial (assessing AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-Dystrophin in individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy) showed robust expression of tranduced micro-dystrophin. Gene expression for the fourth patient was "robust" as well, the company notes.
In all the patients, expression of micro-dystrophin was associated with significant expression and up-regulation of the dystrophin-associated protein complex, an additional indication of functionality of dystrophin.
Shares were up as much as 7.3% postmarket before the results were released; they're now down 9.8% as of 5:42 p.m.
