Sarepta slides in volatile trade after trial results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) gained initially postmarket after posting strong updated results from a gene therapy clinical trial, but has now given up those gains and traded down in volatile action.

All patients in the trial (assessing AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-Dystrophin in individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy) showed robust expression of tranduced micro-dystrophin. Gene expression for the fourth patient was "robust" as well, the company notes.

In all the patients, expression of micro-dystrophin was associated with significant expression and up-regulation of the dystrophin-associated protein complex, an additional indication of functionality of dystrophin.