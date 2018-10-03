Delrahim says DOJ will examine Comcast influence on Hulu

Justice Dept. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim says his department will take a closer look at Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) influence at Hulu, with the expiration of conditions placed on the company tied to its acquisition of NBCUniversal.

Asked at a Senate hearing about Comcast's director appointments, Delrahim says “Hulu could be a competitor to the cable business, and it’s one that we will examine carefully to see if they might take any conduct that would harm its ability to compete within their market."

Comcast has a freer hand with Hulu now that the NBCU conditions have expired, but currently has the same 30% stake as two other owners -- Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Fox (FOX, FOXA), whose stakes will turn into a 60% ownership for Disney once their asset transaction is completed.

WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) holds the other 10% stake in Hulu.

Source: Bloomberg