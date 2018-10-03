GE shareholders note: Danaher div yield never topped 0.73% in Culp's time

If the new boss’s past is a predictor of the future at General Electric (NYSE:GE), a widely anticipated dividend reduction (I, II) could be substantial: Larry Culp, who replaced CEO John Flannery on Monday, ran manufacturer Danaher (NYSE:DHR) for 14 years, during which time the company's dividend yield never topped 0.73%.

A company's dividend yield falls as the stock rises, and DHR’s shares climbed steadily during Culp’s tenure, but GE has gone the opposite direction and turning it around will be a challenge, writes Bloomberg's Rick Clough.

It’s unclear if the new CEO intends to follow Flannery's plan for a further dividend cut after GE spins off its health care unit, a process expected to take 12-18 months, but the current quarterly payout of $0.12/share is costing the company $4.2B/year.