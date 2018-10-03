LNG Canada a 'carbon bomb' that blows up B.C. climate goals, critics warn

Amid the enthusiasm over the final investment decision for the LNG Canada project by the Shell-led (RDS.A, RDS.B) consortium, the project's potential carbon emissions have environmental advocates questioning the feasibility of British Columbia's carbon reduction goals.

"How are we going to meet our legislated greenhouse gas targets when this substantial increase in emissions is happening?" asks Ian Bruce, a director with the David Suzuki Foundation.

The B.C. government maintains the province will meet its climate change targets even with LNG Canada going ahead, saying the project's estimated carbon output will total 3.45M metric tons/year.

But a Ministry of Environment spokesperson clarifies the forecast accounts only for Phase 1 of the project, with two production trains; Phase 2 would include two additional trains, which Bruce and others say could increase greenhouse gas emissions by 8M-9M tons annually.

"This project is a carbon bomb," says Marc Lee, an economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.