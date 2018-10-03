U.S. crude oil shipments to China 'totally stopped,' shipping exec says

U.S. crude oil shipments to China have “totally stopped,” the president of China Merchants Energy Shipping Co. tells Reuters, as the trade war between the countries takes a toll on what had been a fast growing businesses.

“We are one of the major carriers for crude oil from the U.S. to China. Before [the trade war] we had a nice business, but now it’s totally stopped,” says Xie Chunlin.

Ship tracking data in Refinitiv Eikon confirms U.S. crude oil shipments to China ground to a halt in September.

Xie also says the trade dispute was forcing China to seek soybeans from suppliers other than the U.S., with China now buying most its soybeans from South America.

