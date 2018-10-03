Reuters: McKesson's healthcare tech firm hires banks for IPO

Change Healthcare, the healthcare tech firm in which McKesson (NYSE:MCK) has a majority stake, has hired underwriters for an IPO that could value it at $12B including debt, Reuters reports.

The firm has tapped Goldman Sachs, Barclays and JPMorgan Chase as leaders, according to the report.

That looks to set up the offering for the first half of 2019.

McKesson CEO John Hammergren had said in January that he wanted to take Change Healthcare public, and that it would happen in the short term.

McKesson valued its equity stake in Change Healthcare at $3.67B as of the end of June.