Seanergy sells off two supramaxes, becomes pure-play capesize vessel owner

Seanergy Maritime (SHIP +1% ) agrees to buy a 180K dwt secondhand capesize vessel for $28.7M and to sell two supramax drybulk vessels for a combined $23M.

Seanergy says the transactions will result in the company becoming the first pure-play capesize owner listed in the U.S. public markets and increase its capesize cargo carrying capacity close to 1.75M dwt.

Separately, the company names Stavros Gyftakis as its new CFO, relieving Chairman and CEO Stamatis Tsantanis, who had been serving as interim CFO; Gyftakis has been Finance Director since October 2017.