Saudis, Russia agreed to lift oil output

As President Trump ups his criticism on OPEC to bring down fuel costs, Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise oil output and informed the U.S. before the latest OPEC meeting in Algiers.

The idea was "to add barrels to the market quietly with a view not to look like they are acting on Trump’s order to pump more," sources told Reuters.

It also underlines how the two nations are increasingly deciding oil output policies bilaterally.

Crude futures -0.2% to $76.27/bbl.

