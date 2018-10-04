Pentagon comments on hypersonic weapon development

The Pentagon official in charge of planning for America's future wars downplayed Russian and Chinese efforts to develop hypersonic arsenals, a weapon the U.S. is currently unable to defend against.

"We are going to fly sooner and more often than people have ever expected," said Patrick Shanahan, deputy defense secretary.

Companies competing for hypersonic contracts include Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD).

