Publicis Groupe acquires Kindred Group in Czech Republic

Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PGPEF) has acquired Kindred Group, integrating Kindred Group’s agencies into the Publicis Groupe agency portfolio in Czech Republic alongside Zenith, Starcom, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis, MSL, Performics, Blue 449, Starlink and Newcast.

Kindred Group’s founder, Michal Nýdrle has been appointed to the Publicis Groupe Czech Republic’s management board and will take on a newly-created role of Digital & Technology Officer.

Kindred Group will bring its strong, local and highly-creative digital enterprise to strengthen Publicis Groupe’s specialized and integrated end-to-end offering.