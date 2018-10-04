Innovative Industrial Properties prices public offering of 2.6M common shares

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) priced its public offering of 2.6M common stock at $40/share for gross proceeds of $104M.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 9, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.39M common shares.

Net proceeds will be used to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets that support the regulated cannabis cultivation and processing industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.

