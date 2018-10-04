Enterprise prices $3B aggregate principal amount of senior notes

Enterprise Products Operating LLC , an operating subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has priced $3B aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes.

$750M senior notes VV due February 1, 2022 will be issued at 99.985% of their principal amount, bearing fixed-rate interest coupon of 3.50%.

$1B senior notes WW due October 16, 2028 will be issued at 99.764% of their principal amount, bearing a fixed-rate interest coupon of 4.15%.

$1.25B senior notes XX due February 1, 2049 will be issued at 99.390% of their principal amount, bearing fixed-rate interest coupon of 4.80%.

Net proceeds of this offering will be used for the repayment of debt, including the repayment of amounts outstanding under our commercial paper program, and for general company purposes, including for organic growth capital expenditures.

Settlement of the offering is expected to occur on October 11.