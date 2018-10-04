Futures fall sharply amid rising rates

A large rise in U.S. Treasury yields are pulling global bond yields higher across the board, while stocks tumbled in response.

The 10-year Treasury note is now at its highest level since mid-2011, up 7 bps to 3.23%, as recent comments from Federal officials signaled more hikes are on the horizon.

Economic figures pointing to strength in the U.S. economy are also causing markets to reassess how far the Fed's tightening cycle will go.

Asia: Nikkei -0.6% ; Hang Seng -1.7% ; Shanghai closed; Sensex -2.6% .

Europe: FTSE 100 -1.1% ; CAC 40 -1.1% ; DAX -0.4% .

U.S. futures: Dow -0.4% ; S&P -0.5% ; Nasdaq -0.7% .

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV