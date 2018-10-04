Pretivm to refinance construction credit facility

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) has signed a commitment letter for a fully underwritten $480M debt facility with The Bank of Nova Scotia, Societe Generale and ING Capital LLC, available by way of $250M senior secured amortizing non-revolving credit facility and $230M senior secured revolving credit facility.

The Loan Facility will be used to refinance the existing construction credit facility, approximately $423M due on December 31 for the construction of the Brucejack Mine.

The Loan Facility will mature four years from the closing date, which is expected this quarter.