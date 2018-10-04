Casella Waste Systems acquires Wecare Waste & Recycling LLC and Valley Sanitation

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) has acquired the assets of WeCare Waste & Recycling, LLC and of Valley Sanitation, both based in New York.

The Company expects to generate ~$5M of annualized revenues from the WeCare and Valley acquisitions.

“As part of our 2021 strategic plan, we set a goal of $20 million to $40 million per year of acquisition or development activity,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “Including the acquisition of WeCare and Valley, we have acquired roughly $55 million of annualized revenues during 2018, which puts us ahead of our goal for the year and which we expect will drive higher cash flows and growth in key markets. Further, our active pipeline of potential acquisition targets remains robust.”