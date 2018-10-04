Zealand Pharma enrolls first patient in Phase 3 trial with glepaglutide for the treatment of SBS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) enrolls first patient in a global Phase 3 trial evaluating the potential of glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS).

129 patients will be enrolled at approx. 40 sites across the US, Canada and Europe. The primary objective is to confirm the efficacy of glepaglutide in reducing parenteral support volume in SBS patients. The secondary objectives are to evaluate additional efficacy endpoints, as well as safety and tolerability.

The FDA has granted orphan drug designation for glepaglutide for the treatment of SBS. Glepaglutide is a long-acting GLP-2 analog with an effective half-life of ~50 hours.