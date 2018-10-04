Theresa May is reportedly working on a proposal that could see her seek an all-U.K. customs union with the EU and has received the tacit backing of Ireland for such a post-Brexit deal, FT reports.

Officials in Dublin, not named by the paper, "privately argue it could settle the border question and open the way to a deal," but the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has rejected the idea.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP