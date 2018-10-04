Lilly's dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist shows positive action in mid-stage T2D study; shares up 3% premarket

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) showed a significant treatment benefit. The data were presented at the EASD Annual Meeting in Berlin.

After 26 weeks, participants in the treatment group experienced average HbA1c reductions of up the 2.4 percentage points and average weight reductions up to 11.3 kg (12.7%) compared to placebo.

The higher doses of GIP/GLP-1 RA delivered the most significant reductions in HbA1c with up to 30% of patients achieving HbA1c levels less than 5.7% (normal range is 4.0 - 5.6%; diabetics have levels greater than 6.5%). Up to 90% of the patients achieved the HbA1c target of 7.0% or less.

More than a third of treated patients lost at least 10% of their body weight versus baseline.

No new safety signals were observed.

GIP/GLP-1 RA is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 studies.

Management will host a webcast today at 1:00 pm ET to discuss the data.