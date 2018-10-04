Jefferies preliminary Q3 EPS includes $220M gain, $49M charge

Jefferies Financial (NYSE:JEF) slips 1.5% in premarket trading after disclosing preliminary Q3 results that includes a net gain of $171M related to the sale of its Garcadia investment.

Q3 income before taxes of $255M-$290M and net income of $180M-$210M, or 51 cents-60 cents per share.

Q3 EPS may not be comparable to consensus estimate of 48 cents.

Q3 results include a pretax gain of $220M for the sale of its stake in Garcadia and related real estate partly offset by $49M mark-to-market cut in the value of its Spectrum Brands investment and an estimated impairment charge related to its investment in Golden Queen.

Excluding the items, Q3 income before taxes would be $84M-$119M.

Previously: Jefferies Group fiscal Q3 earnings fall 28% Y/Y on 2.9% net revenue decline (Sept. 21)